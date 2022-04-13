Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 643,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 12.03% of DallasNews at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DallasNews in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. DallasNews Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -640.00%.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

