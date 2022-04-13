Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.39% of Standex International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Standex International by 134.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Standex International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SXI opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

