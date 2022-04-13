Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Sells $6,073,818.84 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,554.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,707.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,792.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,384.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

