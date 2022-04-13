Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of MO opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

