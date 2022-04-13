Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.47. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 828 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

