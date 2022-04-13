Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.47. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 828 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
