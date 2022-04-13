American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $795.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

