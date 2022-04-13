American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Up 4.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.08. 43,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,799,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $795.62 million, a P/E ratio of 231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

