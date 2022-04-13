American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,151,000 after buying an additional 426,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 120,135 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.