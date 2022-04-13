American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,977,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ERBB opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About American Green (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Green (ERBB)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.