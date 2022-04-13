American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $78,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $167.26. 13,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.84. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

