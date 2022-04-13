American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. American Well has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.60.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock worth $849,803 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.