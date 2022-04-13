Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,029 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 368,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

