Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $6.36 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00015446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $71.67 million and $3.49 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.46 or 0.07538768 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,234.81 or 1.00133103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041307 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,267,946 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.