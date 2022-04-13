Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Up 325.9% in March

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a growth of 325.9% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.5 days.

ANRGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Anaergia from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

