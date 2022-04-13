Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $31.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $33.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $130.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $131.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.70 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $145.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIVB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,267. The company has a market cap of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.