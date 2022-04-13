Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.61. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,424,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

