Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.06. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

HELE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,986. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.16. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.