Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,699,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,198. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

