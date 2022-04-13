Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acushnet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.32. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

