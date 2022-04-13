Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.23 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,182. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

