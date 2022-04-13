Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

