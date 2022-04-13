Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) to announce ($0.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

