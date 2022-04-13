Analysts Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) to announce $34.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.17 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $31.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $141.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.03 million to $146.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.34 million to $165.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 38,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

