Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Sotera Health posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,821. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.