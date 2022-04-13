Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. WestRock reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in WestRock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after buying an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after buying an additional 90,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,642,000 after buying an additional 653,285 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $47.88 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.