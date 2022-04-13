Analysts Offer Predictions for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

