Analysts Offer Predictions for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.72.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.11. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.15.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

