Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $444.20

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $444.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $425.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.31.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

