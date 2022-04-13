Analysts Set Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Target Price at $33.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.13) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $8.25 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

