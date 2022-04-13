Analysts Set Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) PT at GBX 376.67

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.91).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDRY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.89) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.41) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Superdry alerts:

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,501.17). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($14,790.20). Insiders purchased 19,495 shares of company stock worth $3,829,999 over the last three months.

Shares of SDRY stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.80 ($2.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.84. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.42). The company has a market cap of £140.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.

About Superdry (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.