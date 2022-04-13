Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT at $161.71

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

