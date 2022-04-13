Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT at $161.71

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.71.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
ZLAB stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20.
About Zai Lab (Get Rating)
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
