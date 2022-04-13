Analyzing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health -69.67% -22.89% -19.84%

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 12.22 -$9.80 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $93.06 million 1.31 -$64.83 million ($1.91) -1.62

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.98%. Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.32%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Lucira Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.