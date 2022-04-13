Analyzing Waterdrop (WDH) and Its Competitors

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Waterdrop to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waterdrop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 271 1134 1244 49 2.40

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 463.22%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.21 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 28.14

Waterdrop’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

Summary

Waterdrop peers beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

