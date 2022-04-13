Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.54

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 2545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

