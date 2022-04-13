Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.63. 235,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,208,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49.
About Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anghami (ANGH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.