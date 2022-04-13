Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.29 ($72.06).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a one year high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

