Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

