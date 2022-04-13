Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 792,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 713,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 548,754 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

