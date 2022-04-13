AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

AppFolio stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.50. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,766.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

