Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,154,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $2,293,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

