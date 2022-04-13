Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 486,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 173,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

