Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 15,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $107.11.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
