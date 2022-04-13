Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 15,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.