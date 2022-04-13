Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,402 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

