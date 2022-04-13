Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,190 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $10,697,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 1,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,405. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

