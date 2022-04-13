Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,600 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,463. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

