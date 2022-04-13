Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

