Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. 3,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.89.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

