Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,516 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $8,575,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 5,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,816. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.02.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

