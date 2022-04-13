Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average of $265.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

