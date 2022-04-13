Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $179,152,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

PayPal stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.16. The stock had a trading volume of 535,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,330,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

